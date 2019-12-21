Menu
FISHY BUSINESS: The new facility will be growing black tiger prawns.
News

Shrimply the best outcome for new regional prawn farm

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
21st Dec 2019 6:30 AM
A SMALL scale prawn-growing operation will soon begin construction in the Somerset, following a development approval by council.

The unusual application has met with enthusiasm from councillors.

“I’m quite excited by the prospect of the Somerset growing prawns,” Councillor Sean Choat said.

“We already produce quail out here, and now prawns as well. Aquaculture projects like this in our region are great for the area.”

The development entails the construction of a new 430 square-metre shed with a patio on a Redbank Creek property, which will house two 50sq m tanks for the prawns.

Employee amenities, pumps, a storage room, office, and smaller tanks for water treatment will also be housed in the facility.

The shed will be designed with Colorbond sheeting on a concrete base, to reflect the rural amenity one would expect to see in the area.

Proposed layout of the planned aquaculture facility in the Somerset.
Minimal earthworks will be required as part of production, and no wastewater or run-off will be released onto the land when completed.

No cleaning, cooking, or other preparation of the prawns will take place on-site, and they will be iced or quick-frozen for transportation after harvesting.

“What gets me is that there were no complaints during the application period,” Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said.

“This has all been done with the goodwill of the community.”

When completed, the facility is expected to generate two full-time jobs.

Though the application’s consideration of the community was thorough, Councillor Otis Ogg emphasised the importance of making sure the completed facility upheld its obligations in regards to disposal and disease.

“We’ll need to keep an eye on them,” he said.

“It’s still a business, even if it’s a bit fishy.”

cheryl gaedtke otis ogg prawns sean choat somerset regional council
Gatton Star

