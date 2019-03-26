Menu
Login
WELCOME: Marilyn Stocks, Jo-Anne Daley and Maxine Murphy.
WELCOME: Marilyn Stocks, Jo-Anne Daley and Maxine Murphy. Cordell Richardson
News

Shows invite riders with disabilities to participate

Ebony Graveur
by
26th Mar 2019 1:30 PM

THE Gatton and Marburg show societies are welcoming riders with a disability to compete in the ring during show time.

Disability support worker Marilyn Stocks said she had the idea when she was working with a horse.

"I was asked a little while ago to start training a horse and realised we don't have any disability classes in our shows,” she said.

"So I thought, 'You know what, let's get something sorted'.”

She approached the Gatton Show Society with her idea.

Gatton and Marburg show ringmaster Maxine Murphy said she was keen to include classes for riders with a disability in the shows.

"You've got to cater to everyone, not just a few,” she said.

"I'm always keen to give people a go.”

Gatton Show Society president Katherine Raymont was also in favour of the new classes.

"It gives everyone an opportunity to participate. I think the participants will get a lot out of being a part of the show,” she said.

Izaac Brindley, 24, plans to participate in the Gatton and Marburg shows this year now there's a dedicated class for him.

Izaac's hearing impairment makes competing in sports difficult. Even so, he loves cutting and is eager to show everyone what he can do on a horse.

Izaac's mother Debra Koster said her son used to enter some of the other classes at the show.

"These ones are better because it's more for people who are struggling a bit and there's a lot less pressure,” she said.

The Marburg Show is scheduled for the weekend of May 11 and the Gatton Show will take place on the weekend of July 19.

classes empowered to care gatton show horses marburg show riding
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Quiet street gone to waste as threat of new dump looms

    Quiet street gone to waste as threat of new dump looms

    News Residents are shocked about LVRC's proposal to build a dump as close as 10 metres from houses.

    • 26th Mar 2019 1:59 PM
    Apprentice learns from mistakes to claim treble

    Apprentice learns from mistakes to claim treble

    Horses Young jockey leaves horses for dust at Laidley Cup

    Planting plans up in the air as growers wait on the weather

    Planting plans up in the air as growers wait on the weather

    News Farmer's waiting game for the 2019 season.

    GALLERY: Swimming carnival calls new talent to the water

    GALLERY: Swimming carnival calls new talent to the water

    News Records broken at twilight competition