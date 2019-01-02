Show volunteers' tireless efforts don't go unnoticed

RECOGNITION: Gatton Show Society's Michaela Kammholz has been nominated for the Emerging Leader Award at the 2019 Queensland Shows Awards.

THE region's talented volunteers are being recognised for their incredible contributions to our show societies.

Both Gatton and Esk Show Societies have had members named as finalists for the 2019 Queensland Shows Awards, which will be held on January 19.

Gatton's Michaela Kammholz wears many hats for the society, being treasurer and secretary of the next-gen committee, a member of the management committee and also running PR for the show.

Her outstanding contributions to the show have been recognised as she was named one of seven finalists for the Emerging Leaders Award.

Esk Show Society's vice-president Jaclyn Brough was named finalist for the same award.

Miss Kammholz's nomination form described her as "diligent, resourceful, ambitious and passionate”, and praised her commitment to bridging the gap between tradition and modernisation.

She said the nomination was "very flattering”.

Life-member and patron Val Evans was also recognised for her tireless work, being named as a finalist for the Outstanding Individual Contribution Award.

Her nomination stated the show society would be at a loss without her "passion, consistency, patience and knowledge”.

Miss Kammholz said the show awards were important recognition for volunteers whose work would often go unnoticed by the wider public.

"It's encouraging - you put all this hard work in and your show might see it, but the awards are like 'hey, we've got someone good, we want to show them off”,” Miss Kammholz said.