Show society puts region's producers on centre stage

SHOWCASE: The Esk Show Society will host the inaugural Taste of Somerset produce showcase this year, and is calling for producers interested in being involved.

SHOWCASE: The Esk Show Society will host the inaugural Taste of Somerset produce showcase this year, and is calling for producers interested in being involved. Francis Witsenhuysen

THE Esk Show Society is calling for expressions of interest for an exciting new initiative to showcase the region's produce.

Taste of the Somerset will run for the first time at next year's show, and aims to put the incredibility diverse range of produce from around the Somerset region centre stage.

The initiative started after show society patron and life member John Drynan returned from supporting Queensland entrants at the Adelaide Royal Show.

He said he was impressed by a dairy feature pavilion that provided free samples of products and interactive displays showing where products came from and how they were made, and hoped to replicate it at the Esk Show.

"It's very important to remember where agricultural shows started,” Mr Drynan said.

"There has been a move away from the origins of farmers coming to ag shows to promote their products and we want to bring that back and celebrate the diversity of our region and what it can produce.”

Publicity officer Megan Drynan said the showcase would be the perfect opportunity for the public to learn more about the fantastic producers in the region.

"It might inspire some hobby farms to give it a go themselves... there are so many things you can do, even small scale in your own backyard,” Ms Drynan said.

Spaces are limited and there has already been strong interest, so get in quick.

In lieu of a stall holder's fee, businesses will be asked to provide products for a raffle and provide free samples to the general public during the allotted times.

In return, food and beverage producers of the region will be provided with a 3x3m space in which they can promote and sell their products.

Businesses from the Somerset region can contact John Drynan at drynanfamily@bigpond.com to take part in this showcase event.