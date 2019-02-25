Show shines bright boasting its most successful year

PRETTY PIECES: Rhonda Granzien shows off a piece from the gem collection, which was started by her father-in-law.

PRETTY PIECES: Rhonda Granzien shows off a piece from the gem collection, which was started by her father-in-law. Meg Bolton

GEMS of every shape and size lit up the shire hall on Saturday at the Gatton Gem Show.

The most prized gems were put on show by collectors from across South East Queensland who travelled to the Lockyer Valley for the Gatton Lapidary Club event.

Stall holder Rhonda Granzien and her husband travelled from Ipswich to exhibit their collection at the show.

From crystals to gold flakes, Mrs Granzien's stall offered a large range of variety to people looking for the next piece in their collection.

Mrs Granzien said her stall was a combination of pieces her late father-in-law had collected alongside newer additions.

The stall was just one of many which filled the main hall.

Gatton Lapidary Club secretary Christine Walker said 2019 was the strongest year yet for the gem show.

"People come from far and wide because there's no other event like it,” Mrs Walker said.

"It gives people something different to look at.”

Mrs Walker said a constant stream of people passed through the doors throughout the day.

"Its really good to see the local community behind us because without them it wouldn't happen,” she said.

While official numbers are yet to be confirmed, attendance was estimated to be between 1200 and 1500 people.