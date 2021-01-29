‘Show my love’: Family tragedy inspires creative space

Saltwater Cafe owner Brenda Oglesby-Strong said she would use 2021 as a clean slate from which to prosper.

A community stalwart's ability to overcome a tragic 2020 meant Gladstone's newest creative space recently opened its doors.

Following the passing of her father and brother in 2020, Brenda Oglesby-Strong said she was using 2021 as a new beginning from which to prosper.

Mrs Oglesby-Strong recently opened Saltwater, which also houses her two other business ventures including food vendor Sugarbees and Strong Images photography and event decoration.

Located on the Dawson Highway next to PieWorld, Mrs Oglesby-Strong said following hurdle after hurdle it was great that Saltwater had finally opened.

"Saltwater specialises in grazing boxes, event picnics which is our main thing but we have just opened for dinner as well," she said.

"The vibe we want here is street food because we have the pizza van across the way.

"I wanted to keep things simple but look amazing and of course taste great."

Ms Oglesby-Strong said she had been received by the community with open arms.

The new Saltwater doubles as a creative space for Brenda Oglesby-Strong's other business ventures.

"Since being open over the past couple of weeks it has been really good," she said.

"Everyone has come in and given me great feedback on the food, how it looks and how it tastes along with the vibe of the venue which some have likened to Melbourne."

When asked about her plans and aspirations for 2021, Ms Oglesby-Strong said it was all about consistency first and expansion second.

"I don't really have much in store except being able to service the community from Tuesday to Saturday," she said.

"But the Gladstone community know me and know that I always have something up my sleeve."

Ms Oglesby-Strong said the vibe Saltwater was trying to convey is street food which looks good and tastes great.

Drop in and see Brenda Oglesby-Strong at Saltwater (9A Dawson Highway) from Tuesday to Saturday 8pm to 1am with dinner served Friday and Saturday nights from 4.30pm to 8pm.

Ms Oglesby-Strong said after a year of family tragedy it was nice to start 2021 with a clean slate by serving up fantastic street food like this.

