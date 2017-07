FAMILY FUN: Archie and Harrison had a blast at the 2017 Gatton Show.

IT was perfect weather for the 2017 Gatton Show with big crowds flocking to the showgrounds on Saturday to enjoy all the fun of the 101st show.

The Historical Motor Cycle Club Queensland also hosted the 2017 Lowood Swap on Saturday and Sunday, bringing together motorcycle enthusiasts together.

Check out a photo gallery of the weekend action below: