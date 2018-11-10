Menu
News

Shark spotted swimming inside the nets at FNQ beach

10th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

THOSE looking to take a swim out near Mission Beach have been urged to be cautious after a shark was spotted swimming inside the nets.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council posted a video to Facebook showing telltale fins breaking the surface above the shallows at South Mission Beach this morning.

Several commenters have identified the shark as a shovelnose, one of the smaller species of shark found throughout Australia.

Shovel-nose sharks prefer shallow waters and are generally considered harmless, though how this one got through the net remains unknown.

