Should councils inspect properties for unregistered dogs?

THEY'RE man's best friend, but dogs are in Somerset Regional Council's crosshairs.

At its meeting on Wednesday, councillors unanimously agreed to a plan to start a systematic inspection program to ensure dogs are microchipped and registered.

READ MORE: Council to go door to door hounding pet owners

The council's inspectors will be able to enter properties - but not the actual houses - without the permission of landowners to carry out their inspections.

In the last financial year 4141 animals were registered but the council estimates there could be another 400 or more unregistered animals at properties across the region.

What do you think of the policy? Should council workers be able to inspect properties to find unregistered animals?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below: