Shots fired at shed has police calling for info

White Toyota Corolla sedan, seen at a shed shooting incident at Robinsons Road, Gatton. Contributed

A FARMING shed has been shot at from unknown offenders driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan - twice in four weeks.

Police said the shed on Robinsons Road at Gatton, which is frequently occupied by farm workers, was fired upon on May 24 at 11.49am and again on June 18.

Gatton police acting officer in charge sergeant Daniel Curtin said the two incidents were being treated as linked events.

"The unlawful discharge of firearms in public places represents an unacceptable risk to the community," he said.

"The shed is also accessed by small children and the consequences of these dangerous actions could lead to a tragedy."

CCTV footage shows the white corolla but the numberplate is unreadable.

Sgt Curtin said it appeared the vehicle had some minor damage to the left-hand rear side bumper.

He said during the first offence, a high-powered firearm was discharged into the western side of the large shed.

Sgt Curtin said at the time, the farm owner was working inside the shed.

"The offenders have then continued to drive in a northerly direction on Robinsons Road towards Gatton," he said.

He said investigations found there were two people in the vehicle.

On the second shooting, the shed was fired upon between 8.15am and 1.45pm, causing damage to the tin on the shed.

Sgt Curtin said luckily the shed was not occupied at this time.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Gatton police station on 46316999.