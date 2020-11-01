Police are at a siege in Ipswich. Picture: File photo

Police are at a siege in Ipswich. Picture: File photo

Specialist police have taken a man into custody after a siege at Ipswich that saw shots fired, including at police.

Police say they attempted to conduct a welfare check on a man on Kingsley Street about 2.50am on Sunday.

Upon arrival, police attempted to locate a man who they believed to be in a shed by himself.

After negotiations an emergency situation was declared at 8.45am after the man fired several shots, including at police.

Police have declared an emergency situation in the Ipswich area outlined above. Picture: Queensland Police Service

An emergency situation was declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act and an exclusion zone was set up, which included Haigslea Amberley Road, Bell Street, Kingsley Street, Kinmouth Street, Station Lane, Short Street and Stocks Lane.

Specialist police were in attendance as police attempted to negotiate with the man. A man was taken into custody by 12.05pm and the perimeter of the PSPA declaration was relaxed.

One witness said he heard shots being fired.

"We heard shots fired about 15 mins ago and police are all over the place," the man said about noon.

Another said: "Saw them roll out a spike strip this morning. We are safe where we are."

Other residents said they were unaware of the severity of the situation in their street.

"We were totally unaware this was happening in our street," one woman said.

The incident took place across the train lines, away from the new estate in the area, residents said.

Motorists and pedestrians had earlier been advised to avoid the area, with traffic diversions in place.

Originally published as Shots fired at police, emergency situation declared