Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Shots fired at home with six kids inside

by Hannah Moore
2nd Jul 2020 7:48 AM

A 17-year-old girl has been injured after gunshots were fired at a home in Guildford, in Sydney's west, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called to Woodstock St just after 5am to reports of a shooting.

Eight people, including six children, were home at the time. A 17-year-old girl was lacerated by some broken glass but did not require medical treatment.

Police are investigating whether the attack was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

