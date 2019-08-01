Shops to prepare for Lockyer Valley's new gift card

SHOP LOCAL: Owner of Bridgestone Select Plainland, Michael Kebbell, is already excited for the arrival of the cards.

BUSINESS owners who wish to learn more about the logistics of a local gift card program bound for the Lockyer Valley can mark a date on their calendars.

An information night for businesses will take place on Monday night and will provide more information about how to use the card, once it launches.

Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce Secretary Mark Newton said the night would be more about how to use the card rather than its benefits.

"They will learn about how the card works through their EFTPOS machine,” Mr Newton said.

"And it will be explained to people who want to become a load-up store how that works, how to load up the card and what needs to be done to their EFTPOS machines.”

Mr Newton said the benefits of becoming a load-up store included attracting shoppers who want to purchase the card.

A load-up store would facilitate purchase of the card and loading it with the currency.

The gift card program is being rolled out by the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry to boost the local economy and promote shopping locally.

"The more businesses you have on board, the more valuable the gift card becomes,” Mr Newton said.

"Because when people give it as a gift, it gives more opportunity to spend locally but also allows more money to stay local.”

Since the idea was announced, businesses have come forward to register their interest, including a number who wish to be load-up stores.

"We're looking at around seven load-up stores at the moment,” he said.

"We want a heap more for where you can actually use the card.”

Businesses must be a chamber member in order to register.

The event is set to take place from 5.30pm on Monday, August 5 at Cottones Cafe in Gatton.