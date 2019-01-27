Shopping locally has benefits for Terry and his lawn

REWARD: Town Proud winner Terry Raven is reaping the rewards of shopping locally, and so will his lawns.

SHOPPING locally has lots of benefits, and for Terry Raven one of those includes a brand new lawnmower.

Mr Raven was one of hundreds to enter the Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley Star's Town Proud campaign, and shopping locally meant he was one of six lucky entrants to win a $1000 gift card.

Mr Raven was quick to put the gift card to goo use, heading down to Lockyer Farm Machinery earlier this month to purchase a brand new Husqvarna lawn mower.

"I needed a new mower so I thought I'd go and get one - the other one fell apart,” Mr Raven said.

He said the benefits of shopping locally went beyond put money back into the local economy, with shoppers getting better service.

"If something happens you've always got someone to come back to,” he said.

Lockyer Farm Machinery manager Danny Granzien agreed, and said customers would always get a better deal in the local area.

"We service and support everything that we sell out of the shop,” Mr Granzien said.

"It's not just given to you in a box - we take that extra step the machine is oiled up, fuelled up, starts and is ready to go as soon as they get it home.”

He said having a Town Proud winner return to spend more money in the local community showed the success of the campaign.

"It's always a great thing to see the customers actually coming back and support us,” he said.

”It's all about buying locally and he's just proved that it actually does work.”