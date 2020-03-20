SHOPPING: Home delivery cut at these Valley supermarkets

STAYING IN: Most shoppers will no longer be able to access home delivery services from Coles and Woolworths.

STAYING IN: Most shoppers will no longer be able to access home delivery services from Coles and Woolworths.

SOCIAL distancing has become a little more difficult for shoppers hoping to avoid going into supermarkets.

Home delivery grocery services have been suspended at Woolworths Plainland, meaning most shoppers are no longer able to order groceries through the online store and have them taken to their house.

The change came into effect on Wednesday, with the supermarket giant saying in a statement the situation was an “unprecedented event”.

“We have temporarily suspended our usual delivery operations out of selected Australian supermarkets until further notice,” the statement said.

“We are making available and prioritising delivery windows to our most vulnerable customers, including seniors, people with a disability and those in mandatory isolation. You can apply to receive Priority Assistance by completing the form here.”

Coles has also made changes, suspending its click and collect service to avoid disappointing customers with incomplete orders due to low stock.

Coles said in a statement it had also suspended home delivery services to dedicate vans to deliver groceries to those in “genuine need”, particularly those in isolation or otherwise vulnerable.

Suspending home deliveries is just one of the ways the region’s supermarkets are responding to the pandemic.

Aldi Australia announced it would cut trading hours, including for the Gatton store.

Customers can shop between 9.30am and 7pm.

Aldi Australia said in a statement the hours were reduced so employees could take a break and look after themselves and their families; give store employees more time to restock shelves with products and be ready for customers; give Distribution Centre employees time to get the stock onto trucks and into stores and to allow thorough cleaning of the stores.