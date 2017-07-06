Shoppers warned of fake trader website scam

LOCKYER VALLEY police are warning online shoppers to be wary following a "fake trader” website scam which has hit Queensland, claiming 126 victims.

State Crime Command's Financial and Cyber Crime Group have begun a investigation into a number of the "fake trader” websites, as a result of information provided by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission through the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN).

It is alleged these websites have been established to lure victims into purchasing heavily reduced priced items, including BBQS, outboard motors, air conditioners and gym equipment in return for cash payment. Victims have paid cash expecting goods to be delivered that have never arrived.

While Gatton's Officer In Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said there have yet to be reports of any victims of the scam in the Lockyer valley - he stressed how important it to be wary when online shopping.

"Before you buy anything online check the bonafides of the seller,” he said.

"Google their website with the word scam- only use sites that you trust- use pay pal where you can and never use western union.

"If it's someone you don't know or don't trust - don't hand over the money until you receive the goods and you have seen the goods. "And if someone calls out of the blue claiming to be someone, google their phone number.”

Acting Detective Inspector Peter Robb said since the scam broke they have received 126 reports in relation to 27 separate websites.

"We anticipate somewhere in the vicinity of $110,000 has been lost so far, however we expect this figure to rise,”he said.

"We believe a man and a woman who may be able to assist us with our investigation are currently in Brisbane and we are seeking the public's support on two fronts. We also ask that if you have fallen victim to this type of scam or any other online scam, to report the matter to ACORN.”