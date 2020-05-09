Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The line up outside Kmart in Mount Pleasant Centre was about 20m long this morning.
The line up outside Kmart in Mount Pleasant Centre was about 20m long this morning.
News

Shoppers shocked by size of Kmart line-up

Rainee Shepperson
9th May 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE are desperate to get out of the house, and local shopping centres seem to be the destination of choice.

This morning, a reader snapped this photo outside Kmart in Mackay's Mount Pleasant Centre.

 

The line up outside Kmart in Mount Pleasant Centre was about 20m long this morning.
The line up outside Kmart in Mount Pleasant Centre was about 20m long this morning.

 

With only a certain amount of people allowed in the shop at any one time, the line up spiralled out the door and as far as the Jamaica Blue counter.

"It was probably more than 15m long," the reader said.

"I've never seen it like that."

Readers reported the line was constant all day, with not just Kmart attracting a crowd.

Bunnings was also a popular choice and people were lined up within the markers for at least 10 metres at all times.

 

The line up outside Bunnings in Mackay was constant all day.
The line up outside Bunnings in Mackay was constant all day.

Every time someone left the shop, another person was let inside.

Have you noticed any massive line ups this weekend?

Message our Facebook page with your photos or email news@dailymercury.com.au

coronavirus mackay kmart mackay line up mackay businesses
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High school’s generous donation to local RSL

        premium_icon High school’s generous donation to local RSL

        Education A Lockyer Valley high school has made a generous donation of money and metalwork to their local RSL.

        WINNER: They don’t just fix cars, they live and breathe them

        premium_icon WINNER: They don’t just fix cars, they live and breathe them

        Business Your votes have crowned the region's best mechanic business.

        Baby born at Gatton Hospital in time for Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Baby born at Gatton Hospital in time for Mother’s Day

        News Gatton Hospital doesn’t have many births, but this year, a special delivery was...

        Cafe and conference centre closed by council

        premium_icon Cafe and conference centre closed by council

        Council News Lockyer Valley Regional Council has made the difficult decision to cease operating...