Kmart to introduce afterpay

Kmart will soon allow shoppers to use Afterpay. Photo: SUPPLIED

FANS of Kmart are rejoicing at news the major retailer will introduce Afterpay.

The service allows people to pay for their purchases over four equal instalments, due every two weeks.

If the repayments are made on time, there is no extra to pay but a late fee is charged if you miss a payment.

In a Facebook post, Kmart said it would share details next week about an upcoming partnership with Afterpay for online services.

The post has been liked more than 13,000 times.

"This is great," one shopper said. "It u all keep to a budget it's the best thing for Xmas birthdays or u need something in a hurry".

Others noted they were in trouble: "My dream has come true … but now I shall be forever in debt hahaha no just joking."

One husband posted about his grim future: "Now I have to lock my wife in a cage without internet access. I'll tell her that you miss her …".

But others were less enthusiastic, suggesting that people who could not afford to shop at Kmart shouldn't be shopping at all.

"Can see all the people getting into debt over this," one woman said.

Others weren't sure why people couldn't use lay-by but one man pointed out that people could get the item straight away and would still have eight weeks to pay it off.

In recent years, Kmart has reinvented itself from daggy discount shop to a hub for affordable and trendy items.

It has a loyal following and many new items sell out the moment they hit the shelves, which has seen company profits lift significantly to more than $500 million a year.