Shoppers grab handmade wonders in time for Christmas

BARGAIN SHOPPING: Shelley, Eliza and Josie Robin, and Laticia de Mey enjoyed checking out the many stalls on offer at the Forest Hill Handmade Expo Markets on Saturday.

BARGAIN SHOPPING: Shelley, Eliza and Josie Robin, and Laticia de Mey enjoyed checking out the many stalls on offer at the Forest Hill Handmade Expo Markets on Saturday. Dominic Elsome

FOREST Hill was abuzz with activity over the weekend, as the Handmade Expo Markets came back to town - just in time for Christmas.

Locals came out in force, and many others made the journey to Forest Hill to peruse the many stalls on offer.

From handmade jewellery and clothes, to on-the-spot portraits and quilts, there was something for everyone.

With Christmas just around the corner, it was the perfect opportunity to pick up a gift for someone special, or even just grab something for yourself.

Forest Hill State School also came along, setting up a sausage sizzle to keep the hungry shoppers fed.

The weekend's markets were the last for 2018 at Forest Hill, but they will be making a return next year on May 11 and November 30.

Similar markets are also held in Ipswich and Toowoomba.