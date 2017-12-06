Shoppers flock to Forest Hill for presents made with love

CHRISTMAS treats were clearly at the forefront of shoppers' minds last weekend at the Forest Hill Handmade Expo and Vintage Market.

Stallholder Renee Ranson said she had an unexpectedly busy morning with people stocking up on her home-made fudge for the silly season.

"The crowd favourite has been the salted caramel today, although my favourite is the mocha,” she said.

It was Ms Ranson's first time to the Forest Hill School of Arts, despite her being in the business for almost eight years now.

"I started with a chocolate fudge recipe from a friend, but then I lost that recipe so I had to figure out a new one on my own,” she said.

"I found out that it was even better than the one I started with.”

Neighbouring seller Kerry Hardie similarly said she had been surprised by the morning's rush, even though it wasn't her first time visiting the little Lockyer town to peddle her hand-crocheted wares.

"We've had a really good day, really busy and everyone's really friendly,” she said.

"In the lead-up to Christmas, there's been a lot of people after some presents and things.

"My crochet bags have been very popular with the phasing-out of the plastic bags coming in next year.”

Debbie Aitcheson was thrilled to have sold out of her wooden bird-feeders and Karen Hendry said her "blinged-up country” attire had attracted many positive comments from shoppers.

"It's been a great day, even if the rain did deter some people a little,” Ms Hendry said.

"The locals have been lovely and we got some good crowds in the morning, so I'm happy.