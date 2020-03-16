Shooting victim identified as accused killer faces court

MURDER: The victim of a shooting murder in Lockyer Waters on the weekend has been identified as his accused killer faces court. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THE VICTIM of a fatal shooting in Lockyer Waters on Saturday has been identified as his accused killer faced court this morning.

The Gatton Star has learned the 40-year-old man who died after being shot at a Markai Road property was Troy Bellingham of Fernvale.

34-year-old Christopher Warren Arthur Frank of Laidley Heights appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today, charged with his murder.

The refrigeration mechanic did not apply for bail.

Police were called to the Markai Rd address at 12.15am on Saturday, where they located the body of Mr Bellingham.

Frank was arrested at the scene and later charged by Gatton detectives with murder.

Both men were known to each other.