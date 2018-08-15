Menu
Login
The Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Walmart store at the centre of an active shooter report.
The Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Walmart store at the centre of an active shooter report.
Breaking

‘Active shooter’ in US Walmart

by Jamie Seidel
15th Aug 2018 9:06 AM

A GUNMAN has opened fire in a Walmart store in the Pennsylvania township of Cheltenham. Police special weapons and tactical response (SWAT) units have converged on the scene.

According to unconfirmed reports based on police radio scanner intercepts, emergency callers reported one 'shooter' and 'multiple victims' shortly after 6pm local time (8am AEST) .

Helicopters and emergency services have converged on Cedarbrook Plaza at 1000 Easton Road scene, and the shopping centre and nearby roads sealed off.

Local media is reporting a suspect has been detained after at least two people had been shot at. His vehicle had rammed a police car while apparently attempting a getaway attempt, reports state.

MORE TO COME

breaking police shooter walmart

Top Stories

    Water security funding a positive step but questions remain

    Water security funding a positive step but questions remain

    News Irrigators are excited by new developments in the region's water security future, but details are still scarce.

    • 15th Aug 2018 10:57 AM
    Australia's longest rail trail opened in 'our backyard'

    Australia's longest rail trail opened in 'our backyard'

    News Tourism set to boom in the Somerset region.

    • 15th Aug 2018 10:30 AM
    Purple wave passes through Gatton for Jayde Kendall

    Purple wave passes through Gatton for Jayde Kendall

    News The memorial walk went around Lake Apex this year.

    • 15th Aug 2018 10:05 AM
    New teachers put a modern twist on traditional education

    New teachers put a modern twist on traditional education

    News YouTube, a television and iPads will be used in the classroom.

    Local Partners