Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

THE past year has been one of bittersweet success for the Gatton Police Station, according to Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.

“So far this calendar year, there’s been 49 burglaries, that’s about one a week,” he said.

“Of those, about half were temporary residences such as caravan parks or unoccupied dwellings, which means Gatton residences have generally had a very low break-and-enter rate.”

The Gatton Police have been working hard to crack down on these crimes with targeted arrests and investigations.

According to Snr Sgt Browne, the trend has gone down in the last three months of the year, with 30 of the crimes occuring in the first half of the year

“It’s always arrogant to claim it’s all due to police action, but we targeted a few of our priority offenders, and they went into custody,” he said.

“Their associates tend to slow their activities, and that’s been responsible for a fair amount of that reduction in the past couple of months.”

Traffic incidents have also been down on 2018.

“We’ve had two fatal crashes in the Gatton Police Division area. Whilst it could be two lower, it’s not a bad year,” he said.

“While our hearts go out to the families and friends of the deceased, we know it could’ve been worse.”

With the Christmas holidays now underway, officers will be out in force trying to keep the local road toll down.

“We just encourage people to leave with plenty of time, and don’t get frustrated,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

“Have a good holiday season, and don’t become a statistic.”