The girl in the moments before the incident. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook
Shocking moment schoolgirl hit by car

by Carly Waters
6th Feb 2020 9:34 AM
SHOCKING footage of a schoolgirl being hit by a car driving in a Ringwood parking lane has sparked online debate about who is at fault.

The incident is believed to have occurred in recent days and was recorded via dashcam.

The student is seen crossing the busy road through bumper to bumper traffic before she's struck by a car driving in the parking lane.

After the girl is clipped, a student is seen rushing to her aid along with the driver of the car that hit her and the driver who captured the ordeal on dashcam.

Victoria Police confirmed the incident happened on Kalinda Rd in Ringwood and said they were making inquiries.

The video emerged on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page and has been viewed over 160,000 times, with more than 2000 comments.

Many commenters blamed the girl for running across the road.

"The girl is on the road she should be watching," one comment read.

Another said: "A responsible parent would have walked the child across the road."

Others blamed the driver for using the parking lane in an attempt to skip traffic.

"He shouldn't have been driving in the parking bay in the first place. Its actually illegal."

Some commenters have called for the driver to have his licence revoked.

carly.waters@news.com.au

