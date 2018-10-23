Menu
Login
Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of mouldy Burger Rings.
Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of mouldy Burger Rings.
Offbeat

Shocking find inside kids' snack

23rd Oct 2018 12:50 PM

ADAM Walsh wasn't expecting to find anything unusual when he bought a box of classic kids' chips at the supermarket.

But when he opened a packet of Burger Rings on Monday night, he found something disgusting.

Instead of digging in to his onion ring-like snack, Mr Walsh was revolted by the sight of a mouldy packet of chips.

 

Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of Burger Rings, intended for his children.
Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of Burger Rings, intended for his children.

The box of chips was purchased from Woolworths at Sippy Downs on Saturday, so Mr Walsh had no concern of them being out-of-date.

"I couldn't find a use by date on the individual packet," he said.

Has this ever happened to you? Let us know in the comments.

burger rings food safety woolworths
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    News Each day Ms Van Ansem picks parts for more than 100 cars in her trainee role at Llewellyn Motors in Ipswich.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 1:48 PM
    Plainland housing market set to boom

    Plainland housing market set to boom

    News Prices are holding strong across the region

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    News Official plans for the community centre are subject to approval.

    Marburg remembers local trainer with feature race

    Marburg remembers local trainer with feature race

    Horses Rain doesn't dampen Oktoberfest celebrations

    Local Partners