Shocking carnage after vandals strike Rocky housing estate

VANDALISED PROPERTIES: In the early hours of Saturday morning, three display homes were trashing in Norman Gardens. Contributed

THE brand new Crestwood housing estate in Norman Gardens was the scene of widespread carnage with three display homes vandalised early Saturday morning.

Police media confirmed the break and enters happened on Chestnut Avenue between 2.30am and 3.30am with extensive damage worth thousands of dollars inflicted on the North Rockhampton properties.

The damage ranged from flooding the homes by leaving taps on in every room, bringing sprinklers inside the house, splashing paint around the rooms, damaging fans, fittings, furniture, breaking a window and a gate.

The Morning Bulletin understands a fourth home (which was occupied at the time) had its external light fittings and a gate damaged by the culprits.

Police said with two males were sighted in the area and while no one had been caught at this stage investigations were continuing.

TARGETED AREA: The vandalised display homes were located on Chestnut Street in Norman Gardens. Contributed

Concerned neighbour Sakkie Grobler said on Facebook that he heard a disturbance at the display homes during the night.

On Saturday morning Mr Grobler filmed his inspection of the trashed display homes - footage he later posted to various Facebook groups - lamenting that he should have done more.

"We had some hooligans come in here last night in the house next door," he said in one of the videos.

"They threw paint everywhere, look at these walls, they've got a sprinkler on in here, water everywhere, look at all the paint here, they ruined this place.

"I hope they catch these bastards.

"I think I'm a bad neighbour, I should have jumped in my car and chased them but my wife stopped me, she said 'don't do it, it's none of your business'."

DISGUSTING ATTACK: Paint was splashed throughout two of the houses attacked by vandals. Contributed

In another video he filmed himself walking through a flooded display home.

"I saw the guys fleeing last night, they flooded this house and I thought I'd come and inspect it tonight, hooligans, four young men," Mr Grobler said.

"Here's some more water running through the house, look at this, unbelievable, how can they do this to people's houses," he says turning off tap after tap.

After receiving criticism on Facebook from contaminating the crime scenes by turning off the taps, Mr Grobler said that the police "got fingerprints from paint buckets".

VANDALISED PROPERTIES: A slashed couch. Contributed

Sales Consultant at HJ Family Homes Kym Carroll posted photos of the damage to one of the properties on a CQ Facebook group.

"I work for a small family owned local building company called HJ Family Homes, we have woken to the devastating news that our brand new Display Home at Crestwood in Rockhampton has been severely vandalised overnight," Ms Carroll said.

"Along with another local builder, our homes have been destroyed by these pathetic lowlife scum.

"We are willing to reward anyone that has information leading to the arrest of these people. Please contact us directly or call Rockhampton police."

Keppel Developments Director Troy Harry said the mindless vandalism that resulted in extensive damage to several houses at the Crestwood Estate on Friday night was disgusting.

"I just can't imagine what would make someone want to do this sort of thing," Mr Harry said.

"Hopefully the police can find the culprits so they can face the consequences of this appalling behaviour.

"I appeal to anyone with information which may assist police with their enquires to please come forward."

It is understood that the builders will look at installing security cameras to avoid a repeat of the incident.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or report information about the crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.