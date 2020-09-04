Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Shocking attack on cyclist

by Kyle Wisniewski
4th Sep 2020 7:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting a person who gave a Gold Coast cyclist a shove from a passing car, leaving him with nasty injuries to his arm and leg.

On August 22 the cyclist, who wants to remain anonymous, was riding along Bayview Street in Runaway Bay around 6.40am when a car slowed down and someone from the passenger side leaned out the window and pushed him.

 

Cyclist's injured hip after being push from his bike on the Gold Coast. Supplied
Cyclist's injured hip after being push from his bike on the Gold Coast. Supplied

Travelling around 30km/hr the cyclist fell from his bike, causing to him to suffer a fractured elbow and severe bruising and swelling on his hip.

"I'm currently attending specialists for elbow and leg injuries and am in a brace for another five weeks," the cyclist said.

After the incident five mountain bike riders stopped to assist the injured man and one said someone from the same car had also tried to push him while riding.

"It has been reported to the police, they are investigating it as an assault," the cyclist said.

"We've had no luck catching him yet.

 

Cyclist's fractured elbow after being pushed off his bike on the Gold Coast. Supplied
Cyclist's fractured elbow after being pushed off his bike on the Gold Coast. Supplied


"We have a make and model of car, also a witness of the incident and another cyclist who was harassed by the same car that morning, so hopefully we can track them down."

Queensland Police said the car linked to the incident is either a silver VW Polo or Golf and they are asking anyone with more information to come forward.

 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

REFERENCE: QP2001778093

Originally published as Shocking attack on Gold Coast cyclist

More Stories

attack crime cyclist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snakes, drugs, guns: Gunshots lead cops to Lockyer caravan

        Premium Content Snakes, drugs, guns: Gunshots lead cops to Lockyer caravan

        Crime A PLAINLAND bricklayer has called two pythons his “pets” when police found them during a search of his home.

        Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Premium Content Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Crime A holiday maker told police he bought marijuana seeds

        Aged care staffer worked two days while COVID-positive

        Premium Content Aged care staffer worked two days while COVID-positive

        Health Residents risk of contracting the virus “very low”

        Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        Premium Content Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        News Friday is D-Day for states to agree on 'hot spots'