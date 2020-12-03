Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DOG ATTACK: Police had to taser a dog in order to attend the injuries of a woman after an animal she was caring for turned on her.
DOG ATTACK: Police had to taser a dog in order to attend the injuries of a woman after an animal she was caring for turned on her.
News

SHOCKING ATTACK: Cops forced to taser vicious dog

Alison Paterson
3rd Dec 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A VICIOUS dog attack has left a woman with serious arm injuries after the animal she was caring for turned on her.

The attack occurred at a residence in Oliver Ave, Goonellabah around 11.40am on Wednesday when a woman, 66, was attacked in the front yard by a male kelpie-cross Staffordshire bull terrier.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said it took two male police officers using a taser to subdue the animal so they could lock it in the house and give first aid to the victim, while they called an ambulance.

Insp Vandergriend said he understood the dog was being cared for by a relative of the animal's owner.

"The dog was attacking both of her arms and neighbours who witnessed the attack were too fearful to enter the yard so called Triple-0," he said.

"Police appeared within minutes and deployed their taser, which was effective.

"The dog then ran into the house and police secured the door to contain the animal while they attended to injuries of the victim."

"Ambulance paramedics attended and she was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital," Insp Vandergriend said.

"It was really good work by police who attended the incident.

"The rangers have taken the animal and it will be euthanised."

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Graham Nickisson said the woman was later transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital by road ambulance.

"Our heli medical team escorted her in the ambulance to the Gold Coast," he said.

ambulance dog attack editors picks goonellabah lismore police taser
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retail therapy cures COVID’s economic symptoms

        Premium Content Retail therapy cures COVID’s economic symptoms

        News The recession is over and what Queenslanders splashed their cash on after the original COVID-lockdown – and what we cut back on – has been revealed.

        UPDATE: Man who died behind Gatton shops had medical history

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man who died behind Gatton shops had medical history

        News Police have released some details about the man who died in Gatton.

        REVEALED: How state bugdet will impact Lockyer, Somerset

        Premium Content REVEALED: How state bugdet will impact Lockyer, Somerset

        News Find out which Lockyer schools, parks and towns will benefit in this year’s state...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail