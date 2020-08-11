Menu
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
News

SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

Georgie Adams
10th Aug 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 11th Aug 2020 6:19 AM
A 27-YEAR-old male has suffered bruisers and abrasions over his face after being beaten up by a male known to him.

Police said between 8-9.30pm on August 2, a 21-year-old male allegedly approached the victim, took off his shirt, puffed out his chest and punched him twice in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and can only remember waking up and being surrounded by police.

The alleged offender was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on September 1.

On the same night at about the same time, another fight broke out on Elmer St.

Police said at 9.40pm, the alleged offender approached the victim and pushed him to the ground, held him down and punched him before throwing him through a fence.

The offender was handed an infringement notice for public nuisance.

police briefs queensland police services roma magistrates court roma police briefs

