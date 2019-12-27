Menu
Boxer Amir Khan said he was
Boxer Amir Khan said he was "shocked" after a simple Christmas photo of him and his family sparked outrage on social media.
'Shocked' star reacts to Christmas photo fury

by Marc Mayo,The Sun
27th Dec 2019 6:26 AM

Boxer Amir Khan has confessed to being "shocked" by the abuse aimed at him by trolls over an Instagram post wishing people a Merry Christmas.

The family snap has drawn the ire of some followers as it depicts the avowed Muslim celebrating what is largely seen as a Christian holiday.

Former world boxing champion Khan and his fiancee Faryal Makhdoom, 28, were joined by daughters Lamaisah, five, and Alanya, one, in the cute photo, The Sun reports.

Wearing matching pyjamas, each family member donned a shirt with antlers and a red nose stitched on the front - Khan's reading "Daddy Deer".

But sick trolls targeted the Brit, 33, and his family and claimed they should not be enjoying Christmas.

One comment on the original Instagram post decried Khan as a "bloody disgrace to our religion".

Such responses prompted Khan to tweet on Thursday: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & Instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits.

"Just want to tell those people 'I don't give a f**k'."

