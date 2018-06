Footage of a woman being bashed by two other women was leaked online this week.

CORNERED against a fence, a Maryborough grandmother can be seen cowering and groaning as abuse is hurled at her by a teenager.

With nowhere to go, she crouches and uses her arms to shelter her face.

The horrifying ordeal was caught on a video obtained by The Chronicle.

