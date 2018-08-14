SHOCK: Iconic Warwick pub suddenly closes

ONE of Warwick's oldest and most beloved pubs has this morning announced it has closed its doors and will no longer be open for business.

The Stockyard Hotel, on the corner of of Canning and Percy Sts, has been one of Warwick's most popular watering holes for decades.

Walls adorned with the hundreds of smiling faces in laminated veneer are testament to all the good times had by patrons at the legendary establishment.

But a shocking and sudden announcement this morning has revealed the call for last drinks has come.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patronage and support over the last four-and-a-half years but due to various reasons we have had to close the doors," a social media post said.

Publican Ann Smith was contacted by the Daily News before the announcement was made, but declined to comment at the time.

"I don't want to say anything right now," Mrs Smith said.

The reason for the pub's closure is yet to be determined.

Updates to follow.

