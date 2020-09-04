Menu
Shock discovery under Beirut rubble

by Ally Foster
4th Sep 2020 8:03 AM

Rescue teams in Beirut have detected what they believe may be a human heartbeat under a destroyed building, a month after the deadly explosion.

At least 190 people died last month when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a port warehouse caused an explosion, turning much of the city into rubble.

 

 

Hopes were raised that there may be another survivor under the rubble after a sniffer dog detected something under a collapsed building that had already been searched.

Special audio equipment used by Chilean rescuers then picked up a possible heartbeat of 18 to 19 beats per minute.

Thermal imaging taken under the wreckage has shown two bodies, a larger one and a smaller one.

One of the rescuers, Edward Bitar, told reporters at the scene that the possible heartbeat could belong to "a small child or a small person".

"These (signs) along with the temperature sensor means there is a possibility of life."

Rescuers had been carefully digging through the wreckage but were forced to stop for the night after the building became unstable.

 

 

