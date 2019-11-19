Menu
Crime

Footage captured shirtless man in terrifying servo robbery

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Nov 2019 12:24 PM | Updated: 3:31 PM
TERRIFYING vision of an armed robbery that occurred overnight on Brisbane's southside has been released by police.

Two men, one armed with a rifle, entered the United petrol station on Chambers Flat Rd in Park Ridge shortly before 1am on Tuesday morning.

The petrol station service attendant, a 24-year-old male, saw the robbers approaching and hid in the office.

 

The two men stole two tills full of cash before fleeing the scene.
The pair stole the till full of cash before fleeing the scene in a stolen white Holden Colorado.

The first man is described as tanned, no shirt, covering his face with a grey shirt, short dark brown crew cut hair wearing dark blue shorts with a white stripe and black and white shoes. He was carrying a sawn-off rifle in his right hand.

The second man is described as caucasian, wearing a dark grey hooded jumper with blue on the front, covering his face, blue jeans and black shoes.

The stolen car was spotted around 2am on the M1, travelling southbound.

Police are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact

Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

