Shirtless Djokovic emerges after backlash

Shirtless, smiling and stuck in hotel quarantine, world No.1 Novak Djokovic appeared in good spirits on Wednesday despite his recent string of complaints to tennis authorities.

He and other tennis stars due to play in the Australian Open were snapped smiling and waving to media and fans as they exercised on their balconies at North Adelaide's Majestic Suites on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic waves to fans from the Majestic Suites in North Adelaide. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

Novak Djokovic exercises while in quarantine at Majestic Suites in North Adelaide. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

Dozens of players have been isolated ahead of the Grand Slam and have taken increasingly drastic measures to stay in shape by hitting balls off walls, windows and upturned beds as they wait out the 14-day quarantine.

Djokovic's actions gained attention after he sent a list of demands to organisers, including having exercise equipment in rooms, better food and allowing players to move to private houses with tennis courts for more training.

His pleas fell on deaf ears as health authorities rejected the demands.

But the Serbian wonder looked like he had shrugged it off on Wednesday as he was photographed in nothing more than his white tennis shorts.

A shirtless Novak Djokovic was all smiles from his quarantine hotel. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

Coach Goran Ivanisevic (left) with Novak Djokovic exercising while in quarantine. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

He spent a short time exercising with coach Goran Ivanisevic, who was also shirtless, before posing with a racquet for fans.

The tennis stars have complained about the difficulty adjusting to their quarantine but reactions have been mixed.

Multiple players and coaches associated with the Australian Open will remain in quarantine for the mandatory 14 days. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dean Martin

Bernard Tomic's girlfriend, Vanessa Sierra, shared an intimate view of their quarantine room earlier this week, revealing she and others were stuck inside playing video games all day.

She complained the rooms had not been cleaned, the food was poor and bemoaned the lack of access to a professional hairdresser.

Her complaints earned the ire of Nick Kyrgios, who blasted Djokovic as a "tool" and said Ms Sierra had "no perspective" on Tuesday.

Djokovic is a tool. I don’t mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/MMgeriH2GJ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 18, 2021

The complaints come as the Australian Open prepares to start in Melbourne on February 8 despite recent COVID-19 cases rocking the major event.

Tennis players while in quarantine. NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin

Three more people associated with the Open returned positive results on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of cases related to the tournament to 10.

Originally published as Shirtless Djokovic emerges after backlash