Shindig jazzes up afternoon with live music, costumes

25th Jun 2019 12:59 PM

HALFWAY through 2019, many of us are looking to the future.

But, with the '20s just around the corner, one crowd is embracing the past.

Somerset aged care facility Bluecare Lowood Glenwood hosted a soiree on Saturday afternoon for its residents and their loved ones.

Guests let their hair down to the fitting tunes of jazz musicians Mal Wood and his band.

In the lead up to the event, residents got to work, crafting costumes for the big day.

Resident Margaret Hall estimated the group had made over 30 roaring twenties style headbands during classes.

She said she enjoyed the entire day.

"I really like that kind of music,” Ms Hall said.

"I think our manager did a wonderful job of organising today.”

Manager Carolyn Mureau said she wanted to give the residents something different to enjoy.

"We have a lot of music come to the facility but a lot of it is country western style,” Ms Mureau said.

"It was a different experience and a different type of music.”

She said she heard plenty of positive feedback from residents and planned to organise something similar again.

"We'll plan it a little bit down the track,” she said.

Some snapshots from the event are in the gallery below:

