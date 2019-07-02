‘She’s retiring’: Hanson’s TV shut-down

One Nation senator Pauline Hanson has weighed in on talks Julie Bishop is being pursued to star in her own TV show.

The opinionated Senator said she had no interest in tuning in to the show hosted by the former foreign minister, which has been touted alongside a star-studded line-up of interviewees.

The Conversation with Julie Bishop - a big-budget show which has reportedly been pitched around to major networks by Screentime - would take viewers to exotic locations around the world as the former Liberal Party deputy leader interviewed female-only talent.

The guest list - reported in The Australian on Monday - was said to include the likes of Michelle Obama, Princess Mary, Jacinda Ardern, Oprah Winfrey, Sia, Nigella Lawson and Carla Zampatti.

The Conversation with Julie Bishop is being shopped around the networks.

The pitch said the ‘central unifying theme’ would be ‘what shapes the people that change our world?’.

But this morning Ms Hanson lashed out at the idea, saying there was no way Ms Bishop or Screentime had secured such high-profile talent.

"That is all talk. I want to see it happen. She is trying to sell herself, OK. Do I really want to watch her? No, I don't. Leave it up to the other people. No, sorry, I'm not interested," Ms Hanson said on the Today show this morning.

Asked if she liked Ms Bishop, the One Nation leader responded: "I have met Julie. Julie is fine. I got on quite well with Julie, by all means. But I didn't want her to be Prime Minister of this country.

"She is retiring on over $200,000 a year from the taxpayers so she really does haven't to find another job."

Ms Hanson was asked if 'The Pauline Hanson' show would be on the cards if she left politics.

"No, I don't think anyone would tune in to watch me either," she laughed.

Ms Hanson slammed the idea on Today this morning. Picture: Channel 9

While critics are slamming the idea, author Nikki Gemmell, who also appeared on Today with Ms Hanson, said she loved the pitch.

"Apparently she wants to go all over the world, interview people like Michelle Obama, Sia, those kind of people who are perhaps a little bit shy about going on talk programs," she said.

"Often we get men fronting these programs. I think the questioning would be different and the people she would be interesting would be more likely to talk to her because they would feel like she is one of them.

"Lawyer background, really interesting questions, I imagine. Bring it on."

The Australian Financial Review on Tuesday hit out at the idea again, saying their writers would eat a copy of the newspaper if the plan eventuated, pointing out wig-wearing Sia rarely gives interviews and hasn't shown her actual face since 2013.

"Suggesting it's possible to secure an on-camera heart-to-heart with Sia is a bit like saying you've got a connection who can sell you a cheap ticket to the Met Gala," the AFR read.

Others in the line-up might not have been that hard to secure, with Ms Bishop having already met several during her many years as a politician.

Former US president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama greet Ms Bishop during the United Nations General Assembly reception at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York in 2013. Picture: Amanda Lucidon

Opposition leader Tony Abbott and his deputy Ms Bishop during a talk with Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary at Parliament House in Canberra in 2011.

Fashion designer Carla Zampatti and Ms Bishop, who was Minister for Education at the time, at the International Women's Day Luncheon at Parliament House in Canberra in 2006.

The show's producer Andrew Garrick revealed late Monday that Ms Bishop herself wasn't even on board for the glamorous big-name show.

"So you quietly suggest to an exec at a TV network that a show built around someone genuinely clever could be good to make, and they leak the entire pitch," he wrote on Twitter,

"Classy industry this one. For everyone's clarity: we went to (Ms Bishop), she wasn't on board yet."

Ms Bishop's office did not respond to news.com.au's request for comment on Monday.

While she has remained tight-lipped about any future TV plans, on Tuesday morning it was announced she had joined the board of global impact firm Palladium, her first non-executive directorship role in the private sector after leaving politics.

"Working with Palladium is a continuation of my longstanding interest in economic development in the Island nations of the Pacific and across the globe," she said.

Palladium, which operates in over 90 countries, has a reputation for cutting-edge social and economic innovation.