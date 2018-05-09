She's graciously cultural and fun

A STAR IS BORN: Get to know Gatton Star's office manager Grace Crichton.

Occupation: Office Manager

Age: 26

Marital Status: Single and ready to mingle.

What have you enjoyed most about your time as office manager of the Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley Star?

I joined The Star team in November 2017. I still have a lot to learn, but I'm loving it. The best part is the community engagement. No doubt about it, our readers are passionate about our paper.

Why did you decide to become involved with the company?

I moved back to Gatton last year after living in Brisbane for nearly a decade. When I saw the position at The Star advertised, I jumped at the chance. I studied advertising and marketing at uni, I've always loved reading and writing, and the company is a good fit for me.

Have you met anyone famous and when?

No, but I saw Glenn Close in a restaurant in London once!

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Treat every dollar as a vote. Money speaks, and every dollar you spend tells the big guys how you want the world to be.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

This is a great time to be alive - we're on the cusp of social revolution in so many areas. The world is shrinking and bringing together people of all different cultures and backgrounds, and it's making the world a better, more inclusive place to live.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Since living in Gatton (as an adult) I've rekindled my interest in the arts. I'm a member of Esk Community Choir and Lockyer Regional Performing Arts, and was lucky enough to have paintings in the council gallery's Home Grown exhibition last year. For a bit of fun and exercise I play socially with the Lockyer Valley Netball Association.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I'm incredibly fortunate that my parents strongly believe in enriching experiences, especially when it comes to seeing the world. We took some amazing trips around the country and to New Zealand when I was a kid. The value of travelling cannot be underestimated.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

I really admire my two closest friends, Steph and Tenille. They're both smart, driven, capable women who inspire me to be the best I can be.