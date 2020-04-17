Menu
Rescue dogs are still being helped to find new homes despite the pandemic.
Shelter pounded with inquiries in face of virus

Nathan Greaves
17th Apr 2020
A DOG shelter is continuing its work providing rescue animals with new homes, with dutiful volunteers still coming in despite the pandemic, and prospective owners still seeking new furry friends.

“We’ve had seven go out in two weeks. It depends on who’s asking for them, and why they’re asking for them,” Brave Companion Dog Rescue Inc. co-ordinator Ludelle Milne said

“They’re not asking for them because they’re stuck at home, and I don’t know that I would allow that. Our dogs are not here for someone to have a lend of. We’re looking for forever homes.”

The nature of the shelter’s work means it is still all hands on deck, though new measures have been taken to keep workers at an appropriate distance from one-another.

“We can’t have less people. When the pens are being cleaned or the food is being prepared for the dogs, we only have a couple of people in the shelter,” Ludelle said.

“When the feed’s done, we have different people bring the dogs in, but we don’t have everybody bringing all of the dogs in at once.”

The volunteers are required to regularly wash hands and use sanitiser, and the leads used for the dogs have to be disinfected frequently due to different people handling them.

The dogs still require regular exercise to keep them stimulated and in shape, with the shelter’s volunteers walking them daily.

“They walk in groups, but they’re not together,” she said.

“Some of the dogs don’t like each other, so they’re definitely not too close.”

The shelter is still allowing clients to see the animals, though once again steps are being taken to ensure everyone complies with social distancing requirements.

“If people ask to see a particular dog, the dog is brought out to them. There’s a little park area near us, so they can meet there, away from everything else,” Ludelle said.

With many people now working from home, or not working at all, she said she has received more requests from people wishing to help out.

“I’ve had calls for other people for volunteers, but I’m not taking any new people, we’ll stick with the ones we have while this is going on,” she said.

“We have had people ask to volunteer, and ask to foster, but the answer’s really no. Some days we’ve got too many, I can’t believe it.”

She said she felt some of those offering to help weren’t suited for the work.

“I just need to watch who’s coming in, and as far as fostering goes, I’m a bit iffy about that,” she said.

“I think they’re fostering for the wrong reasons, some of those people.”

Disappointingly, the shelter is also still processing requests from people wanting to hand animals in.

“We’ve still have requests for dogs to come in. I don’t think they’ve even thought about what’s going on at the moment, they just want their dogs out the door,” Ludelle said.

“We’ve got a few to come in, but that’ll happen when I’m ready. The volunteers we’ve got are really good, and I don’t want to put them in overload so they don’t want to come anymore.

To find out more about Brave Companion, visit their website.

