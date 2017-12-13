Sheep as tough as 'old boots' thrive in worst of conditions

PRIDE AND JOY: Sandra and Geoff Green of Woodridge Dorpers started breeding the unique breed of sheep just over a decade ago.

EVEN amongst the testing conditions that can come with farming or breeding in South Queensland, Dorper sheep persevere through whatever conditions are thrown at them.

Geoff and Sandra Green from Woodridge Dorpers in East Greenmount have been breeding the unique breed of sheep for just over a decade and have supplied to many buyers in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset in that time.

Mr Green's forefathers arrived on the property in 1906 and the family spent many decades on the land as dairy farmers.

But with the dairy industry becoming less profitable at the turn of the millennium, the couple took the farm in a new direction and started a Charolais stud in 2002, before transitioning again to breeding Dorpers in 2005.

The breed, originally from South Africa, was imported into Australia in the mid 1990s and are known for their adaptability, having thrived in the most arid conditions on the globe.

Mrs Green said the sheep had always piqued her interest since the moment they had arrived in the country but she truly fell in love once she started breeding them.

She had seen first hand their ability to survive in harsh climates and said their resilient nature made them as "tough as old boots."

"They're not a seasonal breed, they will cycle all year round, 12 months of the year," Mrs Green said.

"They're good mothers, they're good milk producers, they've got that early weight gain, they hold their conditions in adverse conditions, fertility is great... they're amazing.

"The end of winter (this year) was shocking and we had a shocking spring with the drought conditions, but that's where the Dorpers come into their own."

Their low maintenance nature is personified by the shedding of their fleeces during the warmer months, with their wool simply falling off the skin and breaking down into the soil over time.

"Dorpers should have 50% wool, 50% hair, there is a strong demand for hairy Dorpers as opposed to woolly Dorpers but they all shed," she said.

With about 60 breeding ewes currently on their property, the Greens expect to be up to 100 by October of next year.

At one point they had up to 300 but with the couple getting older, it became too labour intensive to maintain so many sheep at once.

"We cut our numbers and made the decision to become small and elite as opposed to having a lot of sheep," she said.

"About four or five years ago we decided to destock the farm to a large extent and that has really paid off because this farm has been intensively cultivated and farmed for 100 years.

"So we got rid of nearly all of our cattle, we cut our sheep numbers but that has really paid off for us."

While Dorpers are able to handle everything Mother Nature can throw at them, they are not much of a match for dogs when they decide to attack.

In the middle of last year, with a big storm forecasted, the sheep were separated from their guardian animals, a pair of donkeys, and moved into separate holdings.

That night two domestic dogs wandered onto the Green's land and killed indiscriminately.

"They had a field day here... the funny thing is that was the one night that the donkeys were away from the sheep, it was a lesson learned," Mrs Green said.

Just like the Dorpers they breed, the Greens are no strangers to adapting to tough conditions.

They lost their daughter Samantha in 2014 to a brain tumour.

She worked alongside her parents at the stud, teaching them a lot along the way, but her ambition was to own her own dairy farm by the time she was 30.

"I said to her 'if you want to farm, then you must have an income so you must go to uni and get a degree' and she became a teacher," Mrs Green said.

"I think she was just passionate about life, whatever there was she was passionate about it, she was passionate about teaching, very passionate about special needs kids and she kept us young, she pushed us into the IT era I think.

"She pushed us to think outside the square, and she's left her legacy, there's quite a lot of young people that are doing things because she pushed them."

Geoff and Sandra will keep pushing on too and don't plan on giving up any time yet.

"I think there will come a time where we will say yeah that's it, we've had enough but not yet, the administration costs are getting prohibitive and that's something we've really got to look at, I think most probably if we go from stud we'll go to commercial," she said.

"But the only intention we have of leaving here at this stage is in a box... and we're not ready to fill the box yet."