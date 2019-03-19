Menu
Login
GOOD CAUSE: Carrie Snow swas one of several outstanding members of the community to brave the shave at Porters Plainland Hotel's World's Greatest Shave event on Friday. Ms Snow raised $3642.70.
GOOD CAUSE: Carrie Snow swas one of several outstanding members of the community to brave the shave at Porters Plainland Hotel's World's Greatest Shave event on Friday. Ms Snow raised $3642.70. Dominic Elsome
News

Shedding locks for a cause in Plainland

Dominic Elsome
by
19th Mar 2019 3:22 PM

HAIR was sent packing at Porters Plainland Hotel, as the hotel hosted its World's Greatest Shave event.

Carrie Snow was one of the brave volunteers to go under the the clippers, and also donated six pony tails from her hair to Variety to be made into wigs.

Ms Snow said the turn out on the night was overwhelming.

"There was so many people who came out just to support me, it was amazing.

"I couldn't have done it without everyone that was there. It was just good to see so much support for me.”

The donations flowed on the night, and Ms Snow doubled her original target of $2000, raising more than $4000.

Carrie wasn't the only one to brave the shave on Friday, with her young son Levi also saying goodbye to his locks.

Geoff Beattie also shaved his head, while Ben Fagan bid farewell to his beard and Chris Baldwyn braved a full-body wax, all in support of the Leukaemia Foundation.

Check out some photos from the night below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
carrie snow plainland porters plainland hotel worlds greatest shave
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Frozen treat funds local chaplain's mission

    Frozen treat funds local chaplain's mission

    News Community support makes Chappy Matt's mission to support local kids a possibility.

    Somerset's colours shine through on a rainy day

    Somerset's colours shine through on a rainy day

    News The festival brought the rain for a second year

    Struck by lightning, Frank says his recovery is a miracle

    Struck by lightning, Frank says his recovery is a miracle

    News A shock recovery for lightning victim

    Vitulus stud to parts with stock

    Vitulus stud to parts with stock

    News Ausline stud to disperse herd at sale