Shedding locks for a cause in Plainland

GOOD CAUSE: Carrie Snow swas one of several outstanding members of the community to brave the shave at Porters Plainland Hotel's World's Greatest Shave event on Friday. Ms Snow raised $3642.70.

GOOD CAUSE: Carrie Snow swas one of several outstanding members of the community to brave the shave at Porters Plainland Hotel's World's Greatest Shave event on Friday. Ms Snow raised $3642.70. Dominic Elsome

HAIR was sent packing at Porters Plainland Hotel, as the hotel hosted its World's Greatest Shave event.

Carrie Snow was one of the brave volunteers to go under the the clippers, and also donated six pony tails from her hair to Variety to be made into wigs.

Ms Snow said the turn out on the night was overwhelming.

"There was so many people who came out just to support me, it was amazing.

"I couldn't have done it without everyone that was there. It was just good to see so much support for me.”

The donations flowed on the night, and Ms Snow doubled her original target of $2000, raising more than $4000.

Carrie wasn't the only one to brave the shave on Friday, with her young son Levi also saying goodbye to his locks.

Geoff Beattie also shaved his head, while Ben Fagan bid farewell to his beard and Chris Baldwyn braved a full-body wax, all in support of the Leukaemia Foundation.

Check out some photos from the night below: