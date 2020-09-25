Menu
A 39-year-old man will front court after attempting to steal a vehicle from Gatton (File Image).
Crime

Shed door damaged, man busted in car theft attempt

Ali Kuchel
25th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
A GATTON man has been arrested by police after breaking into a shed on Robinsons Road, Gatton.

Police allege the 39-year-old man damaged a rear shed roller door when breaking into the property.

He then broke into a black Chrysler 300, rummaging through the car and attempted to steal it.

Acting officer in charge senior sergeant Dan Curtin said the man broke into the shed between September 18 and 19.

Snr Sgt Curtin said the man was charged by the Major and Organised Crime Squad from Forest Hill on September 22.

He was charged with one count of entering a premise and committing an indictable offence.

The man is due to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on October 19.

cat theft gatton police station
Gatton Star

