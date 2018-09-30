Menu
CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a shed on the corner of Middle Rd and Stewart St in Gracemere.
News

Shed destroyed as vehicle crashes into it

Leighton Smith
by
30th Sep 2018 10:50 AM

A SHED in Gracemere was extensively damaged after a vehicle crashed into it this morning.

Queensland Police said the single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Middle Rd and Stewart St, Gracemere about 6.45am this morning.

Queensland Ambulance said the female driver was suffering lower back pain and the other occupant was not injured.

They were both transported to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

Fire crews worked to make the shed secure before handing control of the crash scene with the Queensland Police and departing at 9.11am.

crash into house editors picks injuries shed vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

