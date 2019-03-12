Shed blaze sparks grass fire, smoke warning in Somerset

FIRE: Queensland Fire and Rescue Services crews are on scene at a shed fire near Esk.

FIRE: Queensland Fire and Rescue Services crews are on scene at a shed fire near Esk. David Nielsen

FIRE crews have responded to a structure fire in the Somerset.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a shed fire burning near Limberg Road at Esk.

The shed shed fire also ignited a small grass fire.

The shed blaze has now been contained and crews are working to cool down hotspots.

The fire is posing no risk to surrounding properties at this time, however, smoke may impact the area throughout the afternoon.

If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.