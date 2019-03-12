Menu
Login
FIRE: Queensland Fire and Rescue Services crews are on scene at a shed fire near Esk.
FIRE: Queensland Fire and Rescue Services crews are on scene at a shed fire near Esk. David Nielsen
News

Shed blaze sparks grass fire, smoke warning in Somerset

Dominic Elsome
by
12th Mar 2019 1:03 PM

FIRE crews have responded to a structure fire in the Somerset.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a shed fire burning near Limberg Road at Esk.

The shed shed fire also ignited a small grass fire.

The shed blaze has now been contained and crews are working to cool down hotspots.

The fire is posing no risk to surrounding properties at this time, however, smoke may impact the area throughout the afternoon.

If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

esk fire queensland fire and emergency services shed fire somerset
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Mother-daughter team put empathy into action

    Mother-daughter team put empathy into action

    News All ladies in the Laidley household will have shaved heads by the end of Wednesday after putting their support behind people suffering cancer.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:31 PM
    Record participation in extracurricular activity

    Record participation in extracurricular activity

    News LDHS community pulled on their joggers for a good cause.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:27 PM
    Temperatures to sky-rocket, but relief is on the horizon

    Temperatures to sky-rocket, but relief is on the horizon

    News A much need change

    • 12th Mar 2019 11:48 AM