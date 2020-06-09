‘She was the glue of the family’: Mayor remembers mother

BEST FRIENDS: Bev Sabburg with her daughter and Lockyer Valley Mayor, Tanya Milligan.

SHE was always the glue of her family.

That’s how Tanya Milligan remembers her mum.

When Bev Sabburg passed away on March 16, at aged 75, the entire Lockyer Valley lost a popular and nurturing community member.

Tanya said her mother was always there for the family, despite the trials life would throw their way.

“She was constant and kept us anchored to faith and family, despite the unknown that would come from left field,” Tanya said.

Born in the Gatton Hospital on October 6, 1944, Bev Sabburg (nee Hoger) was the third of six siblings and was raised by her mother Dorrie in Whittle St, Gatton.

After school, Bev began working at the Tabeel Nursing Home in Laidley and would catch the train to and from her work.

At 19, she married her childhood sweetheart Graham Sabburg in St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gatton, and the pair started a family four years later, when they adopted their first child.

Tanya, who was the couple’s second adopted child in 1969, said the majority of her mother’s life had been spent serving and caring.

“When Graham became sick, Bev went out to work on the local farms and he ensured the house was kept in order, kids were at school, fed and homework done – it was a partnership,” Tanya said.

“(She) cared for her children, her husband in his illness, her own mother and brother, her sister Audrey.”

Until recently, Bev volunteered at the church, helping with cleaning and making hospital visits but her desire to help the community was lifelong.

“She was a leader for the church’s after school youth program and she would leave the farm early and be back at Gatton Sate School to pick up and walk children back to the church hall – she was also a Sunday school teacher,” Tanya said.

“Bev Sabburg was beautiful and loyal to family – she was strong, dignified and she was brave.”

Tanya said her life would never be the same, following her mother’s passing.

“She was definitely my role model, my biggest supporter and was usually my ‘plus one’ at events I would attend,” she said.

