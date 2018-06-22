Kim Kardashian returns to Paris after robbery

‘She was ready’. Kim Kardashian has returned to Paris. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

‘She was ready’. Kim Kardashian has returned to Paris. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

KIM Kardashian has returned to Paris for the first time since her terrifying robbery at gunpoint.

The reality star, 37, sat front row with her husband, rapper Kanye West, at Virgil Abloh's historic first runway show as artistic director of Louis Vuitton.

Kardashian was flanked by increased security for her first trip back to France since being robbed of $US10 million ($A13.5 million) worth of jewellery and other personal possessions during a violent hotel invasion in October 2016.

"She wants to move on completely from what happened and going back helped with closure," a source told E!.

Kim Kardashian is back in Paris. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attended Virgil Abloh’s historic first runway show for Louis Vuitton. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

"She has missed it and felt like it was the right time to go," the source said. "She felt comfortable because she had Kanye by her side the entire time.

"She also had beefed up security because there were so many paparazzi."

The couple travelled with extra security after Kim Kardashian’s traumatic 2016 trip. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

"It was good for her to go back, but emotional at the same time," the source said, according to E!.

"It's been so long, but it's a city she has always loved and she wants to be able to visit regularly again."

Kardashian was tied up and held at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room where five burglars robbed her of $US10 million ($A13.5 million) worth of jewellery, including her $4.9 million ($A6.2 million) engagement ring.

She previously said she would return to Paris "maybe in like, five, six, seven, ten years".

Speaking on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year, Kardashian had said: "I don't want to go anytime soon".

An emotional Kanye West, right. Picture: BACKGRID Australia

Kardashian and West sat front row at the Louis Vuitton men's spring/summer 2019 show - the first by the French luxury house's new artistic director, Virgil Abloh.

Long-time friends and collaborators Abloh - who founded high-end streetwear brand Off-White - and West shared an emotional hug as the designer did a lap of the runway marking the end of the show, with Kanye visibly crying.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Virgil Abloh. Picture: Getty Images

The catwalk presentation was styled by Vogue Australia's Christine Centenera - who is also a frequent collaborator of West's.

Sitting in the front row were Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Bella Hadid, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Jordyn Woods.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2019 show in Paris. Picture: Getty Images

Looking close! Picture: Getty Images

Rapper Kid Cudi - who released collaborative album Kids See Ghosts with West - modelled in the show.

Rihanna. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com