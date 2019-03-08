'She lit up the room': Idol finalist's family breaks silence

The late country music singer and Australian Idol finalist Kate Cook will be sorely missed.

THE family of beloved country music singer and Australian Idol finalist, Kate Cook has spoken out for the first time since her sudden death.

Cook's cousin, 19-year-old Elli Burgess, has revealed details about the young woman who she said would always be remembered as "fun and loveable".

Cook, 36, was found dead in bushland near her home in Lowood on Monday. Ms Burgess said the family had banded together since the discovery.

