Shayla strikes football glory

KICKING GOALS: Lowood State High School student Shayla McGill, 17, has been selected for the Western Pride under-17 NPL girls team. She is the first student from Lowood SHS to be selected for the program. ALI KUCHEL

FOOTBALL: What started as a social kick in the backyard has resulted in Shayla McGill's selection for the Western Pride under-17 NPL girls team.

Not only is it a dream come true for McGill, it is also a first for Lowood State High School.

McGill is the first student to be selected into a team of that calibre, which has the potential to lead her towards playing for Brisbane Roar.

The striker was "freaked out” when she received the news as she only attended one try-out session, with the second one cancelled.

"I've always wanted to play in a more challenging environment,” McGill said.

"I would like to play soccer for the rest of my life because I really do enjoy the sport but at the same time I would like a career as well.”

McGill has only played soccer for two years and already has a number of hat-tricks to her name.

Not only has she represented the school at the CISSSA carnivals but she has also played for Brisbane Valley Soccer Club.

Lowood Football academy coaches Adam Pengelly and Jacob Veraart were proud of McGill's achievements and said her development through the program could lead to further opportunities.

"Shayla has no training history, physically she is a very good athlete,” Pengelly - who is Brisbane Roar academy women's league assistant coach - said.

"But it's getting into the environment where she is playing with others the same age, with the same aspirations and where she can improve technically as well.”

McGill has already been training with Western Pride for two weeks.