‘Sharp rise’ in speeding motorists has local police concerned

A Somerset senior sergeant has said there has been a “sharp rise” in speeding motorists, causing concern for local police.

Lowood police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant James Bromley revealed on Wednesday 12, infringement notices were issued to drivers exceeding the speed limit, failing to stop at stop signs, and passengers failing to wear seat belts.

The drivers were caught as Lowood police continue to target Fernvale, a known hotspot for speeding motorists.

Senior sergeant Bromley said two drivers were caught travelling in excess of 20 km/h above the speed limit.

A further four drivers were caught 13-20 km/h above the limit and three less than 13km/h above the limit since Friday.

“This continues to cause concern,” senior sergeant Bromley said.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said “motorists who exceed the speed limit can expect to see enforcement action taken by police”.

In Queensland, motorists caught more than 20 km/h above the speed limit face a fine of $444 and four demerit points.

Passengers found to be unrestrained will incur a penalty of $400 and three demerit points.

The same penalty applies to failing to stop at a stop sign intersection.

