Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Shark takes bite out of fisherman’s boat

by Erin Lyons
31st Aug 2020 8:36 AM

 

 

A fisherman has filmed his terrifying encounter with a great white shark which attempted to take a bite out of his boat on the NSW mid north coast.

Dean Butler was fishing for snapper off the coast of Forster on Sunday when he saw more than a dozen sharks of various species feeding on an enormous whale carcass.

He told 9 News a "really big" Great White and tiger shark were among the ocean predators devouring the dead whale.

Dean Butler got up close and personal with a great white. Picture: 9 News
Dean Butler got up close and personal with a great white. Picture: 9 News

"Like 400kg a piece, easy," Mr Butler said.

The fisherman's halted his boat and whipped out his phone to start filming the feeding frenzy.

However, the Great White became distracted and turned around to attack Mr Butler's boat, taking a bite out of his propeller.

"The only two bites I got all day were of those sharks eating my boat," Mr Butler said.

He said once the shark moved away, so did he.

The great white took a bite out of his propeller. Picture: 9 News
The great white took a bite out of his propeller. Picture: 9 News

When the shark retreated a little distance, Mr Butler took the opportunity to get some space between it and his boat.

He said he was glad he witnessed the feeding during the day because encountering it at night would be "pretty scary".

"I wasn't concerned, I was just happy to witness it, it was pretty cool," Mr Butler said.

Mr Butler has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Shark takes bite out of fisherman's boat

He was fishing for snapper when the ocean beast launched at his boat. Picture: 9 News
He was fishing for snapper when the ocean beast launched at his boat. Picture: 9 News
Dean Butler said more than a dozen sharks were feeding on a dead whale. Picture: 9 News
Dean Butler said more than a dozen sharks were feeding on a dead whale. Picture: 9 News

More Stories

bite editors picks feeding frenzy great white shark shark shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Time to use masks’ as COVID-19 cluster expected to grow

        Premium Content ‘Time to use masks’ as COVID-19 cluster expected to grow

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer is urging people to wear a mask and continue working from home as a cluster in the state’s southeast is expected to grow.

        REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Crime Keep your wits about you if you own one of these 10 cars

        WRAP UP: 10 major headlines you may have missed this week

        Premium Content WRAP UP: 10 major headlines you may have missed this week

        News The Gatton Star has published a list of our biggest local headlines from...

        Darling Downs and Ipswich amongst tighter restriction areas

        Premium Content Darling Downs and Ipswich amongst tighter restriction areas

        Health Restrictions toughen following cluster blow-out in Queensland.